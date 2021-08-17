US Discusses Developments In Afghanistan With Diplomats Of India, Pakistan & China

The United States Secretary Antony Blinken has initiated discussions on the current developments in Afghanistan with half a dozen Foreign Ministers of South-East Asian countries. Blinken spoke to several diplomats including the Foreign Minister of India, Pakistan, China, Russia and Turkey. He also reached out to the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and European Union (EU) to talk about the deteriorating condition and strategize evacuation of first nationals from the war-torn country. US State Secretary Blinken took to Twitter to announce and notify about the telephonic conversations held between the diplomats.

I discussed developments in Afghanistan with @JosepBorrellF, @JensStoltenberg, @MevlutCavusoglu, and @DominicRaab and reiterated the profound U.S. appreciation for their efforts there. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 17, 2021

Joint Statement on Afghanistan

In a separate set of meetings, Blinken had spoken to the representative of countries like France, Germany, Albania, Kenya, Australia and many more. The diplomats reached a unanimous joint statement that ensured the passage of Afghan nationals through international borders. As per the joint statement, the US requested the participating countries to allow sensitive Afghan nationals to be allowed evacuation through the road and airport border. He insisted the international community to "facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country." Furthermore, he urged the countries which share an international border with Afghanistan to "stand ready to assist them."

Spoke with @SMQureshiPTI on the developing situation in Afghanistan. https://t.co/NnYG1xzCaF — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 16, 2021

Blinken also spoke to the People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi concerning developments in Afghanistan and their respective efforts to bring both the countries' citizens home safely. The call comes at the heels of concerns following the July 28 meeting of Wang Yi and Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin.

Blinken spoke to Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. During the meeting, India asked for assistance to evacuate Indian nationals from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Video of Indian nationals stranded in Kabul surfaced on the internet following the deadly attack on the international airport on Monday. The airport is now being manned by US troops after Turkey withdrew from ground zero in Afghanistan. Blinken assured Jaishankar of complete support in the further evacuation of Indian nationals, highlights from the meeting shared by the US Secretariat informed.

During the talks, Blinken also urged India to reach a common ground with Pakistan, by eliminating personal rivalries, in order to avoid further strain on the already taut situation in the region. Although, India has remained tough on matters with Pakistan. On Monday, India ignored UN Chief Antonio Guterres' appeal of "international unity" on Afghanistan by stopping Pakistan from participating in the UN Security Council debate on Afghanistan. However, Washington is convinced that none of the countries has a better grip on the Taliban more than Pakistan.

Blinken's talk with Pakistani counterpart

Blinken spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday, to discuss the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is a crucial unit in Afghanistan's peacekeeping and it was also a part of the extended Troika meeting and Instra-Afghan dialogue held between the US, China, Russia and Pakistan hosted on August 11-12. The meeting discussed the possibility of power-sharing between Taliban neighbouring nations in Afghanistan. However, the currently held phonic conversation was limited to Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussing "Afghanistan and the developing situation there."

Blinken stressed the importance of an "inclusive political settlement as the best way forward." Furthermore, he also acknowledged Pakistan's contribution to "facilitating peace" and the extension of humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from @AntonyBlinken/Twitter)

(Image: AP/representative)