US Dispatches Two Military Convoy Consisting Of Over 100 Trucks To Syria: Report

On Sunday, November 28, the United States dispatched a large convoy of trucks carrying forces, arms and logistic supplies to Syria’s northeastern province of Al-Hasakah from Iraqi territory, reported Sputnik citing SANA news agency. The report stated that the convoy consisted of around 100 trucks moving in two columns. The first convoy had roughly 60 trucks, while the second had around 40. They entered Syria through the al-Waleed crossing, which is located in Iraq. Both convoys were reportedly protected by a number of armoured vehicles.

The US deployed its troops in Syria under the guise of combating the terrorist group, Daesh. However, it is still to completely withdraw despite claiming that the terrorist organisation has been defeated. In addition, Washington lacks a UN Security Council authority or an invitation from Damascus' elected government to justify its presence in the country. Damascus, Tehran, and Moscow have all expressed their displeasure with the United States' continued presence in Syria, declaring it illegitimate. In turn, Washington argues that American troops stayed behind to prevent local oil resources from falling into terrorist hands. The Syrian government, on the other hand, claims that they are 'plundering' the country's oil riches, reported Sputnik.

According to a report by PRESS TV, former US President Donald Trump acknowledged several times that the US forces were in Syria for its oil. The report also stated that the US administration has escalated its economic war on Syria after failing to depose the Syrian government through proxies and direct engagement in the conflict. The presence of the US military in eastern Syria has also enraged civilians, and local communities have repeatedly prevented their convoys from entering the area.

Attack on American base in Syria

It is pertinent to mention here that a multiple rocket attack took place on the largest American airbase in eastern Syria on November 23, reported Tehran Times. The latest attack on the US base in Syria came just days after the American media reported that pro-Iranian forces carried out a drone attack on an American base, also in Syria, as a response to Israeli airstrikes on the Arab Republic. Meanwhile, the White House reportedly believed that the attack on Al Tanf military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and that the US reserved the right to respond.

