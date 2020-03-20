US Doctors Make Face Masks Out Of Plastic Sheets Amid Shortage Due To Coronavirus

Amid a global shortage of protective gear due to Coronavirus pandemic, doctors in Seattle have started making their own face masks out of plastic sheets. Washington State has been badly hit by the novel Coronavirus with over 1,300 cases and has reported the most number of deaths in the United States with 74 fatalities.

Anticipating the shortage, hospital staff reportedly met in a conference room to carve masks out of plastic sheets for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals working on the frontline to contain the pandemic. US President Donald assured during the press briefing at the White House on March 20 saying millions of masks are being made right now.

“We have helped out, and there are right now millions of masks being made. But this is really for the local governments, governors, and people within the state, depending on the way they divided it up,” said the US President without giving any date for the availability of new masks.

Read: Chinese Automaker Becomes World's Largest Producer Of Face Masks

'Production increased'

Trump said that companies like Honeywell and 3M are selling industrial masks by taking the advantages of the changes in the law his administration brought. He said that the companies have increased the production of N-95 masks by “tens of millions” for healthcare workers.

“It is encouraging...to see construction companies all across America that are...checking their supplies and donating those industrial masks to their local hospitals,” said Trump.

Read: China Accuses US President Trump Of Trying To ‘shift The Blame’ For Coronavirus Pandemic

Since China has registered a significant decline in the rate of Coronavirus cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with Chinese suppliers to export protective gears for health workers. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that they have called on the private sector to boost production and access to essential items like personal protective equipment for health workers.

@WHO, @UNICEF & @WorldBank are creating a global security stockpile approach to solving supply chain problems but there will be other concrete asks of different industries. My thanks to @wef, Klaus Schwab, Borge Brende & all business leaders for their commitments. Solidarity! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 18, 2020

Read: Ranveer Singh Shares Selfie With A Fan, Concerned Netizens Ask "where Is Your Mask?"

Read: Capacity To Manufacture 1.5 Cr Masks A Day,production On: Govt

(With agency inputs)