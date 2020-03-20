Ranveer Singh Shares Selfie With A Fan, Concerned Netizens Ask "where Is Your Mask?"

Many celebrities are taking to their Instagram handle to share social awareness about Coronavirus. Celebs are advising their fans to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly and stay safe. Among these celebrities, one of them was Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky avatar, and he showed his quirkiness further on his social media recently.

As celebrities are posting pictures of them in a mask, Ranveer Singh went on to take selfies with his fans who were wearing a mask and posted them on his social media handle. The mask that his fans were wearing had a famous dialogue from his hit film, Gully Boy. The dialogue was none other than “Apna Time Aayega.” Check out the picture below.

After seeing the post, fans went to comment on Ranveer’s picture with lots of love and wishes. But many fans asked Ranveer Singh about where is his mask? Many fans were concerned with the actor’s health and told him to take care. Looking at the comments it is very evident that fans care a lot for Ranveer Singh. Here are a few comments from fans.

Also read | Ranveer Singh's Quarantine Time Gets Chocolatey, Shares Hilarious "Nutella Mask", See Pics

Also read | Deepika Padukone Enjoys A 'sweet' Time At Home With Hubby Ranveer During Quarantine

Coronavirus update

As per reports, there are currently 244,728 cases all around the world that have been tested positive of COVID - 19. The World Health Organisation has shared pictures and videos on their Instagram profile on how to stay protected from getting infected by the virus. Here is the post by WHO on how to stay safe and hygienic.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Vs Ranveer Singh: Who Looks Better In Casual Wears?

Also read | Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Makers To Cut Down On The Film's Run Time?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.