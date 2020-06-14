Trump Claims It Will Be A 'bad Thing' For The United States If He Loses In November

Donald Trump has claimed that it would be a ‘bad thing’ for the United States if he did not get re-elected in the upcoming presidential elections due in November 2020. The US President was trying to dismiss fears that he might not leave office willingly if he lost the election in November.

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

As per reports, Donald Trump said that "certainly, if I don't win, I don't win," and then added that he would just go on to do other things. In the coming November elections, Donald Trump is most likely going to face the Democratic Party's presumptive candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden.

This year Donald Trump has faced multiple disasters, the coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 100,000 lives in the US, a recession caused by subsequent lockdown that has costed 40 million American jobs and most recent mass protest following the death of George Floyd that has reignited the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States are a few to name.

Trump to accept Republican Nomination

US President Donald Trump will be formally accepting the Republican nomination for the 2020 Presidential Election at Jacksonville, Florida instead of in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to reports, the acceptance speech venue was shifted because Gov Roy Cooper was asking for a convention/gathering of smaller size due to fears of COVID-19.

As per reports, Trump’s acceptance speech is expected to draw 50,000 people and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have enthusiastically shown support for hosting the acceptance speech in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Mayor Curry has stated that a $100 million event like Trump’s acceptance of the Republican presidential nominee is very important for the city and will also signify to the world that Jacksonville is ready to host world-class events.

Trump to resume campaign

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will resume his election rallies from Oklahoma, followed by a series of others in the states of Texas, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. Trump will start off his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, marking his first rally in three months since the coronavirus lockdown.

