100 US-made Ventilators To Arrive In India On Monday As Promised By President Trump

As promised by the President of United States Donald Trump, the first consignment of American-made ventilators is set to arrive in India on Monday to enhance the country's medical infrastructure amid COVID-19 pandemic. The first consignment will comprise of 100 ventilators which will be transported through an Air India flight. These ventilators are being manufactured by a firm called Zoll in Chicago.

Speaking to ANI, a government official familiar with the matter said, "Once the ventilators would arrive in India, there is a small inaugural function at the IRCS after which these ventilators would be distributed to hospitals for patient care."

Earlier on May 16, President Trump had tweeted, "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We are also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat this invisible enemy!"

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Cross 3-lakh Mark; Govt Expands COVID Symptoms

PM Modi chairs review meeting

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials on Saturday to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic. With 3,08,993 COVID-19 cases, India is now the fourth worst-affected country across the globe.

READ | PM Modi To Hold Two Conference Meetings With State CMs On June 16 & 17

"Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs. He also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season," a press release by the PMO read. The meeting also discussed the challenges being faced and the need to scale-up the level of testing, number of COVID beds in hospitals and handle the peak surge of daily cases effectively.

READ | Females In India May Have Higher COVID-19 Death Risk Than Males: Study

READ | Health Ministry Adds Two New Symptoms Of COVID-19; Says Observed Before Respiratory Issues