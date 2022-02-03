US: Donald Trump Mulled Blanket Pardon For Capitol Rioters If Re-elected In 2024: Report

At least two ex-advisers of Donald Trump claimed that the former US President gave serious consideration to issuing a blanket pardon for all participants in the January 6 capitol riots, in the final days of his presidency. Trump asked his officials if he had the power to grant a blanket pardon before leaving the office, Politico reported citing two unnamed advisers.

"Do you think I should forgive them?" Do you agree that this is a good idea? Do you think I have the authority to do it?" Trump asked one of his advisers, as per the report.

According to another adviser to the former President, Trump inquired about how the protesters might be charged criminally and how a blanket pardon could offer them protection in the future. "Is it everybody that had a Trump sign or everybody who walked into the Capitol could be pardoned? Trump asked. "Some people think I should pardon them. If I could do it, these people would never have to testify or be deposed," Trump added, Politico reported citing the adviser.

Trump vows to issue pardons to rioters if re-elected in 2024

The report surfaced after Trump told a gathering in Texas on January 29 that he would issue pardons to capitol riot's participants if re-elected in 2024. "If I run and win, we will those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them with respect. And, if pardons are required, we will grant them because they are being treated so unfairly," Trump remarked at Conroe in Texas, as per the American news outlet. This sparked a storm of protest, which was fuelled by Trump's call for his supporters to demonstrate against prosecutors in New York and Georgia who are investigating his business dealings and alleged election meddling.

29% Republicans back federal efforts to charge accused in Capitol riots: Poll

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) in December, revealed how people see federal attempts to apprehend and prosecute those accused of participating in the Capitol riots. The poll suggested that only 29% of Republicans backed the efforts in comparison to 86% of Democrats. Meanwhile, 52% of Republicans oppose the measures compared to only 4% of Democrats. According to the poll, 68% of Democrats termed the people involved in the riot as "insurrectionists," "white nationalists," and "rioters," whereas, they were termed as "protesters" by 62% of Republicans, The Hill reported.

Image: AP