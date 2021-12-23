US: Donald Trump To Hold Presser On Capitol Riot Anniversary; Election Fraud On Top Agenda

Former US President Donald Trump announced he will hold a press conference on January 6-- the day on which the US Capitol was attacked by the supporters of Trump last year. According to the statement released by Trump, he will host the presser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on January 6, Thursday. In the statement, the 45th US President said the main agenda of his press conference will be the 2020 Presidential "election fraud"-- a claim that the US Court and investigating agency had denied multiple times. Further, Trump went on to criticise the House Select Committee which is currently investigating the Capitol seize. He called the investigator group as "Unselect Committee" and accused them of working under the influence of the Democratic party.

"Why isn't the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump wrote in a statement.

Trump reiterated election fraud

Despite his continuous attack on the Select Committee, they have interviewed at least 300 people and revealed some of the secret chats between Trump and the hosts of news channels. Recently, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the House Select Committee and revealed Trump's strategy to retain his presidency. According to a report by The Guardian, Meadows hand over a PowerPoint that was drafted to provide suggestions to Trump to prevent his competitor Joe Biden to capture the presidency.

As per Meadows, the document was a complete amalgamation of fraud and lies that suggested Trump declare an international conspiracy to oust Biden from the White House. It suggested Trump announce China's involvement in the widespread elections fraud. Despite providing evidence of his alleged involvement in the January 6 riots, Trump said, "I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points and more. Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th." However, the investigators found the protestors were heavily armed when they attacked the Capitol.

What happened on January 6?

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for engaging in the riots.

