US: Capitol Attack Panel Gets PowerPoint That Suggested Trump To Declare National Security

In a major jolt against the fight of former US President Donald against his role in the January 6 Capitol seize, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday turned over to the House Select Committee and revealed Trump's strategy to retain his presidency. According to a report by The Guardian, Meadows hand over a PowerPoint that was drafted to provide suggestions to Trump to prevent his competitor Joe Biden to capture the presidency.

Citing sources in the House select committee which is investigating the Capitol attack, The Guardian said the PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan”, put forth several suggestions to the then President to obstruct Biden from taking his position. As per Meadows, the document was a complete amalgamation of fraud and lies that suggested Trump declare an international conspiracy to oust Biden from the White House. It suggested Trump announce China's involvement in the widespread elections fraud.

Document matched the timeline that leads to the Capitol riot

Meadows had received the 38-page document in a mail to provide suggestions to Trump. After investigating the 36 pages of the "classified document", The Guardian claimed similarity in the timeline that had stunned the whole world. It is worth mentioning on January 6 this year, lakhs of people turned to the Capitol Building where the meeting of the United States Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the US federal government takes place and started a protest. Gradually, the mob turned violent and invaded the Capitol Building, resulting in chaos and deaths.

According to The Guardian, the document asked the then US President to brief Senators and members of Congress about the deadly situation and simultaneously suggested Trump declare a national emergency. It also suggested Trump declare all electronic voting invalid and ask Congress to agree on a constitutionally acceptable remedy, according to The Guardian. Earlier last week, The Guardian published a report in which the English daily claimed Pence declined to go ahead with the plans sometime between the late evening of 5 January and the early hours of 6 January. Subsequently, Trump ordered his lieutenants to explore other plans to stop Biden certification.

What happened on January 6?

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for engaging in the riots.

(Image: AP)