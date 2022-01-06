US: Eight Children Among 12 Dead In Philadelphia Apartment Fire; Investigation Underway

Fire tore through a duplex home Wednesday in Philadelphia, US, killing 12 people, including eight children, the city officials said in a press release. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy informed that eight people escaped from the burning building, while at least two people were transported to area hospitals. Murphy termed the incident as one of the “worst fires” he has ever seen and further warned that the death toll could grow as firefighters searched the brick rowhouse, where 26 people had been staying.

“On the morning of January 5, 2022, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire…officials now confirm that 12 people—eight children and four adults—died in the fire on N. 23rd Street. That total is one less than the number reported in an earlier press conference when recovery operations were still ongoing,” the press note read.

An unspeakably tragic day in Fairmount despite a strong response from the PFD. Please keep the community and our members in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MTZwa3TEa3 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 5, 2022

According to the news release, firefighters faced heavy smoke, heat and limited visibility on all floors when they entered the burning building. They were able to rescue one child, who did not survive. The incident took place at home that records show is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, a municipal agency that leases homes to people with low income.

My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 5, 2022

Investigation underway

A total of 26 people lived in the three-story building - eight on the first floor, and 18 on the second and third floors, the officials said. They further said that the housing authority was not aware 26 people were living in the building. Now, the agency is checking how many were actually allowed to live there. This complex and multifaceted fire investigation will take time to complete, the city officials said.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of life–several of whom are children–and my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. I cannot express how unimaginable this is for loved ones,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “We are investigating this horrific incident, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available,” he added.

(Image: AP)

