US Election 2020: As Biden Says 'we're Going To Win', Trump Terms It Wrongful Claim

Incumbent American President Donald Trump, in his latest move to discredit the vote tallies showing him headed towards defeat, warned opponent Joe Biden against “wrongfully claiming” the presidency. While Addressing his supporters from his hometown Wilmington, Biden said, “The numbers tell us its clear. We gonna win this race,” sparking speculations that he planned to declare victory. However, his remarks irked Trump who warned his electoral opponent of launching “legal proceedings” against him.

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

While the Republican leader warned Biden of not claiming the presidency wrongfully, he has himself claimed victory multiple times in the past. Just a day before making this tweet, Trump had claimed that if “legal votes” are counted he would win the election. In an appearance in the White House briefing room, Trump complained that ballots are still being counted suggest to him that election being rigged and stolen from him. The Republican leader indicated that the election result would finally end up on the doors of the Supreme Court as he plans to file a large number of litigations against alleged electoral malpractices.

Republicans emerged as ‘party of American workers’

During the same briefing, Trump also decried the pollsters, media and big tech companies for siding with the Democrats. He even accused them of suppression of voters. Further, while commenting on the performance of the Republican Party in the elections, the president said that party retained majority in the Senate and won many seats in the House of Representatives. Trump also asserted that after the elections, Republicans have emerged as a party of American workers.

“We grew out party by four million voters, the greatest turnout in Republican Party history. Democrats are the party, the big donors, the big media, the big tech, it seems. Republicans have become the party of the American workers and that’s what’s happened,” he said.

