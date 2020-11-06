US Election 2020: Trump Says, 'If You Count Legal Votes I Easily Win'; Asks SC To Decide

While the battleground states are still tallying ballots, US President Donald Trump, on November 6, claimed that if “legal votes” are counted he would win the election. In an appearance in the White House briefing room, Trump complained that ballots are still being counted suggest to him that election being rigged and stolen from him. The Republican leader indicated that the election result would finally end up on the doors of the Supreme Court as he plans to file a large number of litigations against alleged electoral malpractices.

While providing no evidence for his claim, Trump said, “If you count the legal votes I easily win. I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories”. He said that he has a lot of evidence for the claim and added, “Democratic officials believe that they can never win this election honesty, there is tremendous corruption and fraud going on”.

As of Thursday night, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is on the cusp of an electoral victory with 264 college votes. With his re-election chances fading, Trump launched the extraordinary assault on the country’s democratic process. He lambasted election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes are pushing Biden nearer to victory.

Trump said, “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election”. While vowing lawsuit challenges, the US President said that there had been “disturbing voting irregularities” across the nation. He said, “I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there's been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country”.

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Republicans emerged as ‘party of American workers’

During the same briefing, Trump also decried the pollsters, media and big tech companies for siding with the Democrats. He even accused them of suppression of voters. Further, while commenting on the performance of the Republican Party in the elections, the president said that party retained majority in the Senate and won many seats in the House of Representatives. Trump also asserted that after the elections, Republicans have emerged as a party of American workers.

“We grew out party by four million voters, the greatest turnout in Republican Party history. Democrats are the party, the big donors, the big media, the big tech, it seems. Republicans have become the party of the American workers and that’s what’s happened,” he said.

