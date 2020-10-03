US Election 2020: Bernie Sanders To Restart In-person Campaigning For Joe Biden

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in March, Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. While the campaigning for both Democrats and Republicans has become limited due to the health crisis, Sanders will be going to the battleground states of New Hampshire and Michigan to promote Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the run up to the US Election 2020.

Sanders’ in-person campaigning is expected to tone down any lingering tensions between the Democratic Party’s progressive and centrist wings. Spokesperson Mike Casca has reportedly said that the Vermont Senator will hold an outdoor rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire with all COVID-19 precautions on Saturday, October 3. This would be followed by a drive-in rally hosted by sanders in Macomb County, Michigan, that voted Republican in 2016.

Trump campaign to go virtual

While Sanders will be starting his in-person campaigning for Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign could go virtual. After Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed that the US President will either temporarily postpone his scheduled campaign events or move to a virtual format in the upcoming weeks.

Trump’s re-election rallies involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed while other gatherings will be considered on a case-by-case basis. In Donald Trump’s absence, US Vice President Mike Pence is planning on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Pence tested negative of COVID-19 along with the rest of the US First family.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the President's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed," Stepien was quoted by ANI.

The 74-year-old US President and the First Lady announced testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, October 2. While the Republican leader’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only ‘mild symptoms’. Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”.

Image: AP