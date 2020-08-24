US Election 2020: Biden Confident Of Second Term As US President If Elected In November

US Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, who will be the oldest US President ever inaugurated if he claims victory over Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, has said he would consider running for a second term.

The 77-year-old Democratic leader, who has previously served as the Vice President under former US President Barack Obama, will be 78 on the inauguration day in January. He is also running against so far the oldest president to acquire the White House, who was 70 in January 2017 and is now 74.

Over the course of his leadership, Trump has faced several questions regarding his own health and mental ability but has occasionally mounted attacks on Biden on the same grounds of age. When asked about such remarks by the Republican rival, Joe Biden in an interview with ABC News ask Trump to 'watch' him and compare the two.

According to former US Vice Presider, it is ‘legitimate’ for people above the age of 70 to be asked about their health or if they’re fit to do the job such as that of a US President. He then added that ‘only thing’ he has to say to the people is that ‘Watch me’. Later in the televised interview, when Biden was asked if he is optimistic about the possibility of serving the term for eight years if elected, he replied saying “absolutely”.

US Election 2020

With the US election 2020 just around the corner, the fight between Trump and Biden has grown more intense with a brutal war of words. From Twitter statuses to public addresses, both rivals have made it one of the most divisive elections.

The main deciding grounds for this year have emerged to be COVID-19 pandemic handling, racial unjust, and national security. Biden has attempted to ramp-up his campaign by naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris.

While Trump has said that Biden will let China ‘own’ the US and blamed previous administration policies for the delay in COVID-19 response, the Democratic Presidential Nominee has launched a counter-attack on the same grounds. Biden said if he was in the White House handling the pandemic, he would ‘shut it down’ and would have taken decisions based on the directive given by the scientists. Here is Trump’s latest response to Biden’s comments:

Despite biggest ever job gains and a V shaped recovery, Joe Biden said, “I would shut it down”, referring to our Country. He has no clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

