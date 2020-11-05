US Election 2020: Biden Leads As Trump Challenges Count, Check Who's Winning Which State

The United States presidential election is nearing its end with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden inching closer to a victory. According to the Associated Press' projection, Biden is just six electoral votes away from the magic 270 mark, which is needed to become the president of the world's oldest modern democracy. Biden has won the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, which were won by the incumbent Donald Trump in the 2016 election and were vital to his victory.

Read: US Election 2020: Biden Flips Outcome By Acquiring Battlegrounds, Trump Sues 3 States

Who's winning what?

Pennsylvania is a key state with 20 electoral votes, which the Republicans are is seeing as their ticket to the White House. At the time of filing this report, Trump is leading Biden in Pennsylvania by over 1,50,000 votes, however, with absentee and mail-in-ballots still uncounted it would be difficult to call the race in the state. The Trump campaign is planning to file a lawsuit in Pennsylvania to challenge the counting of late-arriving mail-in-votes, which they say is a last-minute change made by Democrat officials and is "illegal". The Trump campaign has also filed a suit in Wisconsin, where they are demanding a recount of votes.

Read: Trump Mounts Legal Battle In Several States, Biden Inches Closer To Victory

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have mounted a legal battle in Georgia, where they have demanded all counties to discard late-arriving votes and count only "legal ballots" to ensure a free and fair election. As of now, Donald Trump is leading Biden in Georgia by over 20,000 votes and is hoping to get all 16 electoral votes that the state offers. Trump is also leading in North Carolina, which is an important state with 15 electoral votes, while Biden is leading in Nevada by a small margin, which offers 6 electoral votes, needed to ensure the former vice-president's victory.

Read: US Elections 2020: Trump Declares "victory" While Millions Of Votes Remain Uncounted

Meanwhile, the projection shows Biden as the winner in Arizona, which was won by Donald Trump in the previous election. Biden retained Minnesota and Illinois, which were won by the Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. While the rest of the map looks exactly the same as in the 2016 election, with Trump winning key southern states such as Texas, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Read: President Donald Trump Mounts Legal Battle In Several States, Joe Biden Inches Closer To Victory

