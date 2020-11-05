US Election 2020: Biden Flips Outcome By Acquiring Battlegrounds, Trump Sues 3 States

While the Democratic Challenger Joe Biden has made huge leaps in claiming the presidency by winning the states of Wisconsin and Michigan as per US media outlets, US President Donald Trump has accused the authorities of ‘secretly dumping ballots’ and falsely claimed victory in Michigan. By flipping the northern battlegrounds, Biden has now reportedly reached 264 electoral votes against Trump’s 214. Moreover, if six electoral votes of Nevada are added, where he is narrowly leading Trump, the Democratic challenger will be able to acquire the number required to reach White House, 270.

However, irked by the outcome of the US Election 2020 till now, Trump has repeatedly sown mistrust among Americans regarding the integrity of the states in counting the votes. The US President, who has already termed the November 3 election as “embarrassment” and “major fraud”, has sued Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia while demanding a recount in Wisconsin. Trump claimed victory unilaterally and made it evident that he would not give in to the reported results and has issued unprecedented complaints, not supported by evidence. His tweet has also been labelled by Twitter.

‘We are not enemies’ urges Biden

In stark contrast to Trump’s rhetoric of hate and misconduct, Biden has been addressing the Americans by not only denying to claim victory before the official announcement but trying to bring the highly-divisive United States together. Reiterating that “we are not enemies”, the Democratic challenger who has already served as the vice president in the former US President Barack Obama administration, acknowledged the “deep and hard” opposing views in the nation. However, he called for US citizens to come together in a bid to make progress in the nation.

"I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our country on so many things," Biden said.

He added, "But I also know this as well: to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart."

The American president is not directly decided by the nation’s popular vote cast by citizens. Instead, the presidential elections are won by acquiring a majority in the state-by-state Electoral College that has 538 members.

I’m confident that we will emerge victorious.



But this will not be my victory alone.



It will be a victory for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZqJBVsQuQf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

