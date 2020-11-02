US Election 2020: Biden Leads Trump By 10 Percentage Points In New Pre-election Survey

With the US Presidential election is just around the corner, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is seen leading President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points, as per the NBC News poll. The survey showed that Biden’s support stands at 52 percent to Trump’s 42 percent among national registered voters.

Pollster Bill McInturff said, "This is the most competitive election I could imagine if you're down 10 points nationally."

The new poll released on November 1 found that the Democratic nominee was ahead of Trump by six points, 51 percent to 45 percent, in 12 combined battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The survey, which was conducted from October 29 to 31, released as both Biden and Trump are making a last-ditch effort to secure ballots in battleground states. The Democratic presidential nominee has consistently had the upper hand over his Republican rival across the US electoral map.

Biden has not slipped behind Trump in any of the swing states that are likeliest to decide the election. His strength is most pronounced in Wisconsin, where he has an outright majority of votes.

Biden leads Trump in swing states

The surveys suggest that Biden has backed a broad advantage among voters who have already cast their ballots by mail or through early in-person voting, with Trump leading by a wide margin among those who are yet to vote. According to a recent NYT poll, Biden is also leading Trump in four key swing states; the former US vice president is projected to hold an advantage over the Republican incumbent in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

Meanwhile, a separate election poll has claimed that voters were increasingly disapproving of Trump, a revelation that directly attacks the US president's confidence. The poll suggested that around 60 percent of the US citizens have disapproved of President Donald Trump holding rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national polls, however, can’t guarantee the assured victory as in 2016, Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the then poll projections but lost in the electoral college. The swing states will decide the fate of the candidates on November 3.

