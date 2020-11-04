US Election 2020: Bill & Hillary Clinton Cast Their Vote In Support Of Biden, Harris

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, also the former US President Bill Clinton, cast their ballot on election day on Tuesday, November 3 for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter the former US President Clinton wrote: "Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."



Hillary also took to Twitter to share the news; however, she did not specify who she voted for. "Just voted. Felt good," the former Democratic candidate wrote in her tweet. Hillary had won the popular vote in the 2016 elections against Donald Trump, however, that was not enough to win in the Electoral College. She slammed Trump throughout the 2020 presidential election campaigns and said that the presidential polls this year are the 'most pivotal of our lifetimes'.

READ | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden insists on 'winning big', Harris says 'it's our time'

Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven’t done so already, vote today! pic.twitter.com/49fSwmlbst — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 3, 2020

READ | 'US entitled to know result on voting day,' says Trump raising concern over possible delay

Can't 'entertain' the Idea Of Trump Winning: Hillary

A few days back Hillary said she cannot "entertain" the idea of President Donald Trump winning the 2020 election and it makes her "sick to my stomach" to think there could be four more years of abuse and destruction of Americans institutions and lessening of US leadership if Trump is re-elected. She further said, in his abuse of power the Republican leader, if re-elected, would be aided and abetted, "sadly", by both elected and appointed officials.

"Look, I mean, I can't entertain the idea of him winning...It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree," Clinton said in an interview with The New York Times.

It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on. But there’s no doubt that he would do everything he could to attack and punish anyone who was, in his view, an adversary, she said.

READ | US Presidential Elections 2020: How is POTUS elected? Can Trump lose the vote & still win?

Meanwhile, Nearly 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted which means the winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year in the US.

READ | First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

(With ANI inputs)