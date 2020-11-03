US Election 2020: 'First Step To Beating Coronavirus Is Defeating Trump,' Says Biden

In his final pitch to voters at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made appeals to “defeat” the sitting US President Donald Trump as he said, “the first step to beating the virus is defeating Trump.” Biden, who had earlier called Trump “a national embarrassment,” asked his support base to ensure his electoral defeat, stressing, that his administration had failed the American people. The Democratic challenger on the campaign trail berated Trump, saying, he was "Vladimir Putin's puppy" and a president who "commands virtually no respect on the international stage.”

If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, our planet will never recover. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Everybody knows who Donald Trump is.



Let’s show them who we are.



We choose hope over fear. Unity over division. Science over fiction. And truth over lies. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

“My message is simple. The power to change this country is in your hands. And I do not care how hard Donald Trump tries, there is nothing he can do to stop the people of this nation from voting, no matter how he tries," Biden told Pittsburg in his second rally. Further, he savaged Trump, citing a press article published last week, reading headline loud and clear, “never before in modern presidential history has a candidate been so reliant on widescale efforts to repress the vote as Trump.” Biden then asked the people to go out and vote, excoriating Trump that he “does not want you all voting”. “He does not want Americans voting. He thinks only wealthy folks should vote. And when America votes though, America will be heard,” he said.

If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, he will forever alter the character of our nation.



We can’t let that happen. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Tomorrow, let's send a clear message to Donald Trump: time to pack your bags and go home. pic.twitter.com/3ApUpY9kBV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Biden asks to 'end' Trump's presidency

Meanwhile, Trump wrote on Twitter, "Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!).” The former Vice President, who held drive-in rallies in Homewood, and Pittsburgh and Washington, Pennsylvania, called the Nov.03 election as “the most important election of a lifetime.” Biden told voters, "Tomorrow we can end the presidency that has divided this nation, tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect the nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate across this nation.”

I’m Joe Biden, and I’m asking for your vote.https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power.



Don’t let anyone take away your power.

Now is the time to stand up.

Now is the time to speak out.



And now is the time to VOTE. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

