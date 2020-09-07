US Election 2020: Harris Launches Scathing Attack On Trump's Denial Of Systematic Racism

In a scathing attack, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that US President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are living in a "different reality" when it comes to acknowledging systematic racism in the country.

Harris, during an interview with CNN on Sunday, said that there are "two systems of justice" in America and Trump and Barr's denial of that means that they are oblivious to the current situation.

This comes a week after Barr said there are not two systems of justice for Black and White Americans in the United States and that everyone is treated equally under the law. Harris added that reasonable people would not dispute the fact that Black people have been facing systematic racism for generations in the United States and the incidence of unarmed Black men being killed has increased.

Harris, who served as Attorney General of California before becoming a Senator, called for bringing serious charges against the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Harris said that she is not fully aware of the facts but based on the videos and reports, she thinks charges should very much be considered against the officer who shot the 29-year-old man.

Barr's comments are not an isolated one as Trump himself has on several occasions denied the existence of systematic racism in the United States, saying that in some cases White people have been the target of police killings more than Black Americans.

US protests

The United States is currently witnessing widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality with masses taking to streets and in some cases clashing with law enforcement officials.

In several US states, protests have been going on since the killing of George Floyd by a White police officer. Floyd, a Black American, was killed by cops on May 25 as an officer pinned him down to the ground with a knee on his neck and remained in the position for about 8 minutes.

