US Election 2020: 'I’m Confident That We Will Emerge Victorious', Says Joe Biden

In a live-streamed address on November 4, the democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed the American citizens expressing optimism about the election results. "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning,” Biden told his supporters. The Democratic nominee’s comments come as his party edged closer to the victory, winning midwest states to reach 270 electoral votes needed for the presidency. During a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

"I'm not here to declare we've won. But I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” the former US vice president said. As the counting of the mail-in ballots continues rigorously Biden is projected by Associated Press to win swing states while Trump's chances narrow further, with his contender leading in the key states of Wisconsin and Michigan. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign told local US broadcasters that they believe the democratic party has a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and Michigan.

AP called Wisconsin for Biden

However, US President Donald Trump has sought to contest the results in Wisconsin as he took a legal path for recounting the ballots with a 1 percent margin. The Republicans filed lawsuits in at least three states state of Wisconsin, 10 electoral votes, and Michigan, 16 electoral votes, and keystone state, Pennsylvania. But the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden, saying, that the election officials said that all outstanding ballots were already counted except for the few hundred left in the township. Trump campaign’s lawsuit demands better access for campaign observers to ballot counting locations as he accused the democrats of “stealing” the election and “fraud” on Twitter, a post that was disputed by the social media giant. However, as of November 5, neither of the two candidates have clear cut 270 electoral college votes to make it to the White House.

