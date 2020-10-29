US Election 2020: Joe Biden Holds 12 Point Lead Over Donald Trump In National Polls

Former US Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a 12-point lead in 2020 US Presidential elections National polls over Republican President Donald Trump as of October 28. According to CNN’s polls, Biden led by 54 percent of the voters leaving behind the US President Trump at 42 percent just 6 days into the election day prediction. Polls in the swing states predict clear-cut victory for Joe Biden with a big lead in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin where Republicans led by less than 1 percent margin in 2016 elections.

While in Arizona as Trump won by a 3.6 percent support, the 2020 national polls look good for Democrats as Biden leads at 48.4 percent over Trump with 46.2 percent support. In the swing state of Michigan as Trump managed to pull 41.8 percent of the polling average, Biden meanwhile won by 50.4 percent lead. Similarly in New Hampshire, where 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton managed to garner a win by 0.4 percent margin, 2020 predicts victory for Biden with 53.4 percent support over Republicans at 42.4 percent.

Wisconsin shows Democrat win at 50.3 percent while Trump lags behind at 43.9 percent polling. The latest polls show democratic contender Joe Biden leading the elections with greater support than Hillary Clinton according to CNN’s polls. Biden is also seen leading with Women voters by 61 percent to 37 percent Republican votes. Meanwhile, Democrats also have a lead with respect to the Black and non-white votes at 71-24 percent.

A poll of Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats just came out in Florida. Nice results! pic.twitter.com/YYo9CxWsVH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

This election will be won and lost by the Electoral College—and in many of our target battleground states, polls show our campaign within single digits of Donald Trump. We cannot afford to take our foot off the gas. Add a donation today to help us win.https://t.co/sOHwv7B1Rd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 25, 2020

Biden has 55 percent favourability

The former vice president also trails ahead of his Republican contender by 1 point and leads with 2 points amongst the White voters. With respect to senior citizens votes, Biden showcases a sweeping victory by 65 percent to 44 percent and has garnered 55 percent favourability in the 2020 US election over US President Donald Trump whose approval ratings stand at 42 percent. The national polls however can’t guarantee the assured victory as in 2016, Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the national polls, she, however, lost in the electoral college. However, the swing states will decide the fate of the candidates on November 3.

