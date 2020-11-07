US Election 2020: Poll Worker Dies Of COVID-19 After Flouted Isolation Rules

An election officer, who worked at a polling booth on November 3 at St. Louise, Missouri, has died due to COVID-19, creating fears that others might have caught infection too. As per Associated Press, a total of 2,000 people had cast their votes in that booth. Mary Enger, the spokesperson for the county, speaking to AP later revealed that the person in question was an election judge supervisor at Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site.

She further said that the election department had come to know that he was infected with the deadly virus on October 30th, following which, they had advised him to quarantine for 14 days. However, he flouted the isolation rules and went on to perform his duties at the voting booth on Election Day.

Although the electoral department had no released any details of the man publically, they have initiated the process of contact tracing. In addendum, the authorities have reached out to other nine election workers who were with him. They have been advised to get themselves tested, reported AP.

Chris Evans slams Trump

In related news, Hollywood actor Chris Evans has now slammed his speech after Trump made a statement about election fraud and said that he would 'easily win' if the legal votes were counted. While the US elections 2020 counting process is ongoing, Donald Trump had made a speech. Captain America star Chris Evans earlier this morning took to his social media to slam Donald Trump's speech. In the speech, he mentioned that the Democrats are trying to 'steal the votes' from the public. On this, Chris Evans called out all the Republicans and exclaimed 'wow'. He pointed out Trump's statements and called it 'come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process.' Take a look at Chris Evans statement:

