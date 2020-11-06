US Elections 2020: Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump's Rant About Democrats 'stealing' Votes

The US Elections 2020 took place just a few days ago and citizens are waiting eagerly for the results. Recently, Donald Trump made a statement regarding the elections which was criticised by many celebrities. Actor Chris Evans has now slammed his speech after Trump made a statement about election fraud and said that he would 'easily win' if the legal votes were counted. Look at what the Captain America star had to say about it.

Chris Evans on Donald Trump's speech amid the US Presidential Elections 2020

While the US elections 2020 counting process is ongoing, Donald Trump had made a speech. Captain America star Chris Evans earlier this morning took to his social media to slam Donald Trump's speech. In the speech, he mentioned that the Democrats are trying to 'steal the votes' from the public. On this, Chris Evans called out all the Republicans and exclaimed 'wow'. He pointed out Trump's statements and called it 'come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process.' Take a look at Chris Evans statement:

Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2020

Chris Evans' tweet received a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. Most Chris Evans fans supported his tweet and made a reference to Captain America. Most of the fans found his tweet hilarious. A fan wrote it is because of such hilarious statements that Chris is her favourite. Other fans mentioned that 'the Captain has spoken and people should listen to him.' Another Twitter user wrote that when Captain America has said something ill about someone, that person has definitely done something wrong.

"Come-to-life toilet" I'm done 🤣

There's a reason he's my favorite. https://t.co/O0r0FF4pHO — DELLY 💜 (@PTX_Delly) November 6, 2020

When Captain America calls you a "come-to-life toilet" you've definitely made some bad life decisions. https://t.co/lMfyajdWWe — S W (@Wrobez) November 6, 2020

What did Donald Trump say in the speech?

Donald Trump in his speech firstly thanked all the Americans for the tremendous support. Even though the results are not out yet, he claimed that he has won the US Presidential Elections 2020. He also mentioned that the election process is a fraud that is taking place in the US. He added that Democrats are cheating and stealing all the votes. However, he mentioned that they have to get ready to celebrate soon as he would win this year again.

An update on the US Elections 2020 results

According to ANI, Joe Biden is leading and seems very close to the 270 electoral votes bar. He has received 264 while Donald Trump has received 214. The total votes count of Biden is 7,34,75,661 while that of Trump is 6,96,16,932. Votes are still being counted in several states.

