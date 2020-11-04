US Election 2020: Trump Ahead In Internet Searches As Biden Leads In Polls

The United States President Donald Trump is winning the internet war against his rival Joe Biden as he continues to trend on various social media platforms and internet searches. The Democratic Party nominee, who is currently leading with 85 electoral votes against Trump's 61, has been definitely left behind by the president's popularity on the world wide web. As per Google Trends, people are increasingly searching for Trump in the United States as compared to his opponent Biden.

Read: US Election 2020: New York Investigates Mysterious Robocalls Urging Voters To 'stay Home'

Search trends

Nearly, 80 percent of the searches on Google in the United States is regarding Trump, while only 56 percent of people have searched for Biden at the time of filing this report. Vermont, Wisconsin, Montana, Michigan are the places where people searched for Trump the most as interest for Biden was particularly high in his home state Delaware, apart from Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As per Google Trends, the most searched term for the president is "Did Trump win Florida in 2016", which he did as it is one of the key swing states with the third-highest Electoral College votes. Blue line in the graph is for Trump and red for Biden.

Read: US Elections 2020 In Line For Highest Voter Turnout In A Century; '160 Million' On Cards

While for Biden, people wanted to know if he won Virginia or not, and the answer for that is he has defeated Trump there. "Trump dancing to ymca", "Joe Biden grandchildren" were some of the other terms searched for the two leaders. Meanwhile, Trump is also ahead of Biden in terms of the worldwide search trends as the Republican is leading the former vice-president with a margin of 21 percentage points at the time of writing this report. Canada, New Zealand, Australia are places where people searched for Trump more than Biden, while the opposite happened in Turkey, Kenya, and Czechia.

Read: US Election 2020: Voters Arrive On Horse In Houston, Netizens Say 'voting In Style'

The final day of voting witnessed the last set of voters lining up at stations to choose their candidate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Americans this time have also cast early votes in large numbers due to COVID-19 concerns as 35.7 million people had voted in person and 63.9 million by mail.

Read: US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Trump Wins South Carolina

