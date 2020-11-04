US Election 2020: Voters Arrive On Horse In Houston, Netizens Say 'voting In Style'

The US Election 2020 witnessed the most dedicated and unique voters lining up at stations to choose their candidate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Eboni Prince reached the polling place on horseback for casting vote at a community centre in the area of Acres Homes on November 3 (local time). While some said it is “not unusual” another internet user noted that ‘Houston is amazing’. The picture of Prince posing on her different kind of transportation has caused a stir on the internet. Take a look:

Eboni Price used a different form of transportation to get to her polling site in Houston on Tuesday: her trusty horse Moon. Price voted at a community center in the neighborhood of Acres Homes, where it’s not unusual to see people on horseback. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/bflVlZF2j2 — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) November 3, 2020

‘Voting in style’

Hundreds of internet users retweeted the image hailing Houston and its people for being “so cool” and "voting in style". From saying there is no ‘voter suppression’ in the nation to lauding the area near Acres Homes and the people, Americans who are currently desperate for the US Election 2020 result were seen amazed by the image of Price on horseback. As of now, according to Associated Press pre-call, Donald Trump wins Kentucky (8 electoral seats) and Joe Biden gets Vermont (3 electoral seats).

a. Awesome b. My 3-year-old wants a ride! c. I love Houston — Alana Chapa Holmes (@AlanaCHolmes) November 3, 2020

Talk about voting in style https://t.co/knv5D2fZly — tewesah (@tewesah2) November 3, 2020

Acres Homes will forever have a place in my heart. Love all of this. 💕 https://t.co/dGrPN3YHat — Pamela Chomba (@PamelaChomba) November 4, 2020

I see No "voter suppression" here... #VOTE https://t.co/xZ5p0AZCqu — Bill "Y'all WASH YOUR HANDS & WEAR A MASK" Ingram (@billyarnie) November 3, 2020

I used to work very near Acres Homes, and saw people on horseback every day. It was always fun to watch them ride down North Shepherd. #Houston https://t.co/oZCJHH99l5 — MJ 🍷 (@HeyMistyJ) November 3, 2020

Ahead of US Election 2020 began on November 3, a Florida woman in labour stopped to cast early vote before heading to the hospital. In a statement to CNN, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office in Orlando said that a man had requested on October 27 “a vote-by-mail ballot for his wife, who was in labour in the car outside.” In a remarkable incident, a worker at the voter service department, Karen Briceño González admitted that she had never seen anything like that before.

However, while talking to the media outlet, González said that it is their job to ensure that all eligible voters cast the ballot “no matter the circumstances” and thus they did the same even if it meant someone was in labour in a car. The man approached the worker at the voter service department with an urgent request with two driver’s licenses.

In a statement to the media outlet, González said that she told him that only his Identification was required and if there is any other person he or she can come and vote. To this, the man replied, ‘No, you don't understand. My wife's going to have a baby.' As per the report, the woman refused to go to the hospital until she had voted. Therefore, the worker immediately printed off a vote-by-mail ballot and went to the car where she then verified the woman before voting.

