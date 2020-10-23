US Election 2020: Trump Slams Final Presidential Debate Host Kristen Walker As 'far Worse'

With just hours to go for the third and final Presidential Debate, US President Donald Trump has criticised the moderator Kristen Walker and called her ‘Far Worse’. The final face-off between Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to be held at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday 9 pm (local time).

Trump criticises moderator hours before final debate

Trump’s comments come just after the US President released the full unedited version of his interview with CBS News before the show could be broadcast by the network. Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted a Facebook link to the entire interview and urged his followers to look at what he called was a biased and rude interview.

The interview footage which features Trump and CBS anchor Lesley Stahl shows her pressing the US President on a host of different topics such as his replacement for ‘Obamacare’ which the Republican leader is yet to reveal. Trump walked off the interview early and failed to return for an already planned appearance with US Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Presidential Debate promises to be different from the last one that was held in Cleveland on September 29. As per the Commission on Presidential Debates, both participants will have their microphones muted in the case of unnecessary interruptions.

The debate held on September 29 was filled with constant interruptions from Trump that did not allow Biden a chance to answer. After the event, there were calls for the debate moderator to have the ability to cut off the microphones of the candidates when one of them speaks out of turn.

After Trump released the full unedited interview, CBS released a statement wherein it stated that the network plans to go ahead with the broadcast of the interview on Sunday, October 25 as scheduled and decried the US President's actions as “unprecedented”. The statement also added that CBS was committed to “providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades”.

