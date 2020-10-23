US Senate Panel Advances Trump's Pick For Supreme Court, Barrett Confirmation Vote Soon

At the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, a Republican-led panel managed to disregard a democratic boycott and push through in order to advance Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. At the current rate of progress, Donald Trump’s pick for the country's apex court could be confirmed before the November 3 US Presidential Election.

Full Senate vote in the next few days

As per reports, the final and full vote in the US Senate regarding Barrett’s confirmation will take place on Monday, October 26. All 12 Republican lawmakers on the panel voted in favour of Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court judge while the Democrats were absent and had placed posters on their empty chairs showing the people that had greatly benefitted from the Affordable Cares Act which is currently being reviewed in the courts.

After the Senate panel's announcement, US President Donald Trump tweeted it as a 'great news'. If Barrett is confirmed then she will be taking the seat of late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg and would also tip the scales further in favour of the conservatives with 6 out of the 9 judges.

Since Supreme Court appointments are for life, Barrett’s appointment could change the outlook of the court for a generation and also impact several important topics like abortion access, gay marriage and even the results of this year's presidential election.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is reported to have said that the current confirmation process for Barrett is rushed and also added that it was the “least legitimate nomination to the Supreme Court in our nation's history”. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and therefore Barrett’s confirmation during the full Senate vote on Monday is almost guaranteed, all Democratic Senators are expected to oppose the confirmation.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

