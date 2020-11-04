US Elections 2020: Bernie Sanders Calls For Poll Reforms To Prevent Voter Suppression

As the race to the White House enters the final leg, the United States Senator, Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said that the US Congress should introduce reforms to prevent voters from being suppressed in upcoming elections. US Senator said that US Elections 2020 campaign has proved that Congress should pass real election reform. Expressing the need for reforms, Bernie Sanders said that these election reforms will make it easier for people to vote.

If this campaign has shown us anything it is that Congress must pass real election reform. No more voter suppression. No more five-hour waiting lines to vote. No more threats to not count mail-in ballots. We must make it easier for people to vote, not harder. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 3, 2020

READ | US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Biden Wins 85 Electoral Seats, Trump On 61

US Elections 2020: 'Congress should introduce reforms'

Sander's comments appeal to US Congress came after US President Donald Trump criticised the mail-in voting process and said, ít could be subject to fraudulent activity'. As per the latest updates from the international news agency, Sputnik, the Republican party has made attempts to interfere in the postal balloting process in both Pennsylvania and Nevada. Apart from this, a judge in the state of Nevada on Monday also declined Republican party's bid to temporarily stop the counting f mail-in ballots in Clark County. Similarly, an attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension in Pennsylvania for the receipt of mail-in ballots was also denied, this time by the Supreme Court.

READ | US Elections 2020: UK Gambler Bets One Million Pound On Joe Biden As Next US President

The election day

Despite the massive spread of COVID-19, millions of voters on Tuesday braved the virus concerns and occasional long lines to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The US Elections 2020 will greatly influence how the United States confronts everything, starting from the pandemic to race relations for the upcoming years.

READ | US Elections 2020: Trump Claims Big Tech Companies, Media & China Want Biden To Win

Meanwhile, nearly 98 million people are already reported to have voted through mail-in ballots or early in-person voting. This year’s US presidential election will be the first in history in which more people voted ahead of the election day than on it. With a massive surge in mail-voting, it is likely that the US citizens won’t know which candidate won many states, including key battlegrounds, on election night.

READ | Barack Obama Makes Big US Elections 2020 Claim: Some Folks Trying To Make It Hard To Vote