US Elections 2020: Trump Claims Big Tech Companies, Media & China Want Biden To Win

In his final attempts to woo voters in the battleground state of North Carolina, US President Donald Trump on November 2 claimed that China, big tech companies and the mainstream media ran a campaign against him to support Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump alleged that former US vice president is ‘controlled’ by the tech companies and that China wants Biden to win US Election 2020. The Republican leader reiterated that the Asian country “owns” Joe Biden, the “corrupt politician”.

"Big tech, big media, big donors and powerful special interests are desperate for sleepy Joe to win. They want him to win. I'll tell you who wants him to win. China. They will own our country because they own him," Trump said.

"They control him, and they know he will always be there to do their bidding. He'll always be there to corrupt, he's a corrupt politician. I don't care. I'll say, and I say it. Everybody knows it's true," added Trump while urging his supporters to go out and vote in large numbers.

Trump accuses Biden, his family of taking money from China

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden and his entire family of taking money from the Chinese, which according to him is corruption. Touting his own presidency, Trump said that Biden is being “paid for” and that Democratic challenger’s family got the money and then they are going for the “big one” in China and wrote a letter to “very big” official within the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

"They are bought and paid for. They got the money and then they were going for the big one in China. They wrote a letter to very big, powerful man within the Communist Party--and where's Hunter? Asked for $10 million a year as he was going to recommend--he was going to talk," he said.

"Can you imagine? Big tech refuses to put anything in. They took the New York Post down for two weeks because they won't let anyone write if you put out a little tweet and say that Biden is corrupt, they will knock out your whole account. Nobody's ever seen anything like this," Trump added.

