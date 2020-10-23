US elections 2020: Donald Trump to vote early in Florida, says White House spokesperson

Taking advantage of Florida’s early voting facility, US President Donald Trump has decided to vote on October 24, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said. The Republican leader had relocated to Florida from New York last year, citing frustration with the leadership. Apart from a lavish mansion, Trump owns two opulent Golf resorts, one at west Palm beach and Atlantic beach ni Florida.

"President Trump plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida," spokesman Judd Deere said.

Spilling further details, Deere told media reporters that President would vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach and does not have any early voting location.

Early voting amid Pandemic

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, almost all states in America have enabled residents to vote early in person or through mail-in ballots. While increasing the number of people are choosing early voting to avoid the chaos of the election day, Trump has said that it would rig elections. The Republican leader had spent months campaigning robustly against the pandemic induced system asserting that it could encourage fake votes.

In contrast, Democrats are pulling all stops to encourage people to vote early and avoid the chaos on the voting day. With the facility of mail-in votes, democrats including former First lady Michelle Obama are encouraging voters to opt for early voting. While Trump has been holding large rallies despite testing positive, Biden is usually seen in small scale events. One amongst them is drive-in rallies, where supporters remain inside their cars.

In the latest development regarding elections, Trump was seen making an uncalled attack at India and called it’s climate “filthy” during the final face-off with Joe Biden at Nashville. Few minutes before the 90-minute debate was expected to wrap up, moderator Kristen Welker talked about the environmental crisis especially when the US President has denied science, slammed teenage activist Greta Thunberg and even abandoned the Paris Climate Accord of 2015.

(With inputs from AP)