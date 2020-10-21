US Election 2020: Barack Obama To Hold 'drive-in' Rally In Philadelphia To Support Biden

Former US President Barack Obama is set to hold a “drive-in” car rally in Philadelphia, marking his first public appearance on Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign trail. According to a statement by Biden Campaign, the rally scheduled for October 21, is aimed at “encouraging voters to make the plans of voting early”. Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania is a key battleground in the November 3 Presidential elections.

In the backdrop of COVID-19, Democrats are pulling all stops to encourage people to vote early and avoid the chaos on the voting day. With the facility of mail-in votes, democrats including former First lady Michelle Obama are encouraging voters to opt for early voting. While Trump has been holding large rallies despite testing positive, Biden is usually seen in small scale events. One amongst them are drive-in rallies, where supporters remain inside their cars.

South Asians endorse Biden

Earlier this week, a group of prominent South Asians launched a digital campaign to support Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. The eminent group including Indian-origin author Deepak Chopra, actor Sakina Jaffrey, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, lawyer Meera Harris actor Aasif Mandvi and author Nina Davuluri, who is also the first Indian-American to win the Miss America Competition.

The digital campaign was released by ‘South Asian for Biden’ on October 19 and the video series calls for the entire community to vote for the Biden and Harris in several Indian languages. As per PTI report, the national director of South Asians for Biden, Neha Dewan expressed that the organisation was “thrilled” to launch the latest campaign.

