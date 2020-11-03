US Elections 2020: Harris Asserts To Win Elections 'decisively', Urges Supporters To Vote

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday, November 2 has sought a decisive mandate from the American voters in order that no quantity of legal battle can overturn the ballot outcomes.

"Well, first of all, we plan to decisively win this election so I don't, I don't think we're going to need to get to that point," Harris told reporters during a day of hectic campaigning with stops in this North Carolinian city and in Georgia.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday. He however hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle in the counting of mail and absentee votes post the election. Trump also criticised the Supreme Court decision to allow ballots to be received after Election Day in several battleground states.

The November 3 US Presidential election is getting tighter, over the past few days as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to maintain a large lead over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old democratic running mate said they have been travelling all over the country and it is because the party truly knows that the people in these various states have so much at stake in the outcome of the election and they deserve to literally be seen and heard hence we have been all over the country as each state is important, Harris added.

She further said it is very important that everyone should be able to vote without any hindrance, without any intimidation and without any obstacles. Harris alleged that there are leaders and groups who are trying to make it difficult and confusing to suggest common people can't trust the process. She further lambasted Trump for openly encouraging suppression of votes during the first presidential debate where he spoke in front of 70 million Americans.

"Not to mention what he's doing and what they're doing to mess with the post office. The post office. The best people in the world work for the post office," she told people of Fayetteville at a drive in rally.

She further urged her supporters not to let anyone ever take their power from them. Harris' rallies have a vital Black population support and those from the African American communities. Harris was a presidential candidate until last year before she dropped out of the fray as she lacked support, she however returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate.

(With PTI inputs)