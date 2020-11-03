US Election 2020: Trump's Plea To Halt Mail-in Ballot Counting In Nevada Rejected By Judge

United States’ President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s plea to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Nevada's Clark County has been rejected by a US judge. According to ANI reports, Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford, in a statement said, “The president's deliberate attempts to undermine Nevada's elections have failed yet again”. He added that the ruling by the judge has made it clear that the officials of Nevada followed proper procedures in keeping up with the polls.

Trump warns about election fraud

Ford said, “He has made every attempt to control the outcome of this election without any regard for the health and safety of residents of Nevada's state laws designed to protect the sanctity of the ballot”. This happened after the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit the registrar of Clark County, Joseph Gloria, failed to submit a plan related to the delivery, counting, handling, and processing of ballots by the assigned date of April 15. However, this is not the first time that Trump has expressed his concern over mailing-in ballots. At various public rallies, he has warned that this can lead to fraud.

Just a day before the US presidential election, Joe Biden was seen leading President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points as per the NBC News poll. The survey showed that Biden’s support stands at 52 percent to Trump’s 42 percent among national registered voters. The new poll released on November 1 found that the Democratic nominee was ahead of Trump by six points, 51 percent to 45 percent, in 12 combined battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. As over 256 million Americans are set to decide the next US President between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3, the Republican leader campaigned in the battleground states seeking support just two days before US Election 2020.

