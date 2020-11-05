US Elections 2020: Hillary Clinton Reshares 2016 Tweet, Says 'Do Not Lose Heart'

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, November 3 reposted some of her own tweets, with messages she originally shared after her loss to Donald Trump four years ago in the Presidential Elections.



Taking to Twitter the 73-year-old Democrat leader wrote "Do not lose heart (Vote.) and shared her four-year-old tweet which said, "Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart". The message displayed a smiling photo of Clinton which she tweeted on November 9, 2016, after losing to Republican candidate Trump.

Do not lose heart. (Vote.) https://t.co/ZMjIUqV2jb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020

She also pinned another tweet dated November 9, 2016, to the top of her Twitter handle. The tweet said, "To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." Clinton has been supportive of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, at fundraisers, in interviews and on Twitter. But she's been notably absent from the campaign trail, according to reports. Last week, the former first lady announced that she would serve as one of New York's 29 electors to the Electoral College if Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris win the state.

"To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

Joe Biden leads the race with 264 votes

Joe Biden has taken the lead over his Republican rival Trump with 264 votes, while Donald Trump trails at 214. Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling by CNN. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, according to the early exit polls data. Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton had won young voters in all three states by single digits while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that.

Meanwhile, Biden exuded confidence of winning the Presidential elections. Taking to Twitter he wrote "I am confident we will emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America".

