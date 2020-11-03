US Election 2020: Biden Blasts Trump At Final Rally, Says 'time For Him To Pack Bags & Go'

The United States Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday slammed his opponent Donald Trump saying the time has come for the Republican leader to pack his bags and go home. Biden, while speaking at his final rally in Ohio ahead of the November 3 polls, said that the country has had enough of the "chaos" of Trump's presidency and urged people to send a loud and clear message by exercising their right to vote.

"When America is heard, I believe the message is going to be loud and clear. It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home. We’re done. We’re done with the chaos. We’re done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility. We’ve got a whole lot of work to do," Biden told his supporters at the rally.

Biden slams Trump's COVID response

The Democratic leader highlighted the pathetic COVID-19 response of the Trump administration and added that if he is elected president of the country, he is going to act on day one. "Folks, we’re going to act to get this COVID under control. On day one of my presidency, we’re going to put it in action a plan that I’ve been talking about for months, and he’s [Trump] been paying no attention to," Biden said.

Biden accused Trump of lying to the American people about the virus, saying the president knew about the deadly disease in January but he didn't take any action. Biden said Trump kept insisting that the virus will disappear despite knowing that it is not ordinary flu. The former vice-president further added that Donald Trump had the "gall" to suggest American doctors are deliberately inflating COVID deaths because they want to make money, referring to one of the president's speeches from last Friday, where the latter had accused healthcare professionals of purposely making the pandemic worse so they can make money out of it.

The American voters will cast their final vote on Tuesday, November 3 (local time) to choose who will lead them for the next four years. National opinion polls are predicting Biden's victory in the election, but Trump cannot be ruled out of the race simply because of his 2016 record, where he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite the majority of the surveys saying he will lose.

