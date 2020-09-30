US Presidential Debate 2020: Trump, Biden Lock Horns Without Handshakes

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they locked horns for their first presidential debate on September 29. As the two septuagenarian leaders entered the stage at the same time, Fox News moderator Chris Wallace told them not to shake hands as a part of social distancing measures.

"How you doing, man?" said Biden as the two leaders extended initial greetings before the bout.

The first of three scheduled presidential debates was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with a limited in-person audience in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to media reports, around 80 people were present in the audience which included family members of presidential candidates, guests, security officials and journalists. The debate was divided into six segments including the Supreme Court, COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in US cities.

Supreme Court nomination issue

The debated kicked-off with the burning issue of Supreme Court justice nomination following the demise of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a lifetime seat on the top court. Biden has accused the US President of rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to eliminate Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.

The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners and her appointment could impact some of the most partisan issues of the United States. During the debate, Trump said that elections have “consequences” and he has been elected to the White House for four years as Biden questioned his decision to nominate a justice when elections are underway.

From the issue of judge’s nomination, the debate moved on to the issue of healthcare after Biden said the motive behind the rush was to eliminate Obamacare. The former vice-president called Trump a “clown” and a “liar” as the US President kept interrupting Biden while he spoke. Trump maintained that he wants to provide better healthcare at a “much lower price”.

