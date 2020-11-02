Last Updated:

US Elections: Woman Accidentally Becomes MAGA Icon After Video Mocking Trump Goes Viral

With just a day left for the American Presidential elections, people from across 50 states have taken to social media to either endorse or slam President Trump.

Riya Baibhawi
With just a day left for the American Presidential elections, people from across 50 states have taken to social media to either endorse or slam President Donald Trump, who’s contesting for re-election. However, events took a hilarious turn in the life of one Trump mocker who accidentally became a Make America Great Again (MAGA) icon after her clip imitating Trump’s dance went viral. Her undesired fame reached its tipping point after Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka shared the video on her Twitter account.  

'Everyone is doing the Trump'

Julia Keith, a regular TikTok user posted a short video which featured her aping President’s dance move. Earlier this month, Trump caught everybody’s attention after he was spotted grooving awkwardly to the Village People’s ‘Y.M.C.A.’ in Florida. However, Keith’s clip caught momentum on the internet and was soon embraced by conservatives who flocked to comment section, believing that her dance was intended as a pro-Trump trend.

Things only continued to spiral further after TikTok’s algorithm picked up on all the MAGA users watching Keith’s video and directed even more of Trump’s followers to it. It finally reached it’s apex after Ivanka Trump shared it with a caption that read,” Love it."

Her comment section was almost universally filled with Trump campaign sentiments like “Trump 2020” and “That’s my president”. To Keith’s horror, she also discovered that her video was being shared on Facebook among older conservatives.

Following Ivanka’s tweet, Keith posted a follow-up video showing her disgust at accidentally becoming a “MAGA icon”.  In her later video, she also included a photo of Joe Biden to really make it clear who she supports. Speaking to Buzz Feed later, she said that she did not want to be MAGA star and was just trying to make people laugh. Millions of Americans are gearing for what is being called as the election for "America's soul" with President Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden pulling all stops to gain voters. 

