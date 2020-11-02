US Elections: Woman Accidentally Becomes MAGA Icon After Video Mocking Trump Goes Viral

With just a day left for the American Presidential elections, people from across 50 states have taken to social media to either endorse or slam President Donald Trump, who’s contesting for re-election. However, events took a hilarious turn in the life of one Trump mocker who accidentally became a Make America Great Again (MAGA) icon after her clip imitating Trump’s dance went viral. Her undesired fame reached its tipping point after Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka shared the video on her Twitter account.

'Everyone is doing the Trump'

Julia Keith, a regular TikTok user posted a short video which featured her aping President’s dance move. Earlier this month, Trump caught everybody’s attention after he was spotted grooving awkwardly to the Village People’s ‘Y.M.C.A.’ in Florida. However, Keith’s clip caught momentum on the internet and was soon embraced by conservatives who flocked to comment section, believing that her dance was intended as a pro-Trump trend.

Everyone is doing the Trump pic.twitter.com/DJ3OpHt67s — brad (@brad89739161) October 18, 2020

Things only continued to spiral further after TikTok’s algorithm picked up on all the MAGA users watching Keith’s video and directed even more of Trump’s followers to it. It finally reached it’s apex after Ivanka Trump shared it with a caption that read,” Love it."

Her comment section was almost universally filled with Trump campaign sentiments like “Trump 2020” and “That’s my president”. To Keith’s horror, she also discovered that her video was being shared on Facebook among older conservatives.

This is so funny, I was doing this last night after watching our President doing his dance! I LOVE IT!!! He is such an honest and amazing person! 💕🇺🇸 — Pamela Blanchette (@PamelaBlanchet4) October 19, 2020

LOVE WHEN MY PRESIDENT DANCES!! — Vicki A. Croan (@vcroan) October 24, 2020

That is great!!! Love it! And to the haters- blame your Govenor if things went wrong, they are responsible for YOUR state. They kicked Trump out of their business, cried foul when he wanted to restrict travel. Grow up and recall the end of January & pelosi comments #TeamTrump — Cheryl Dover (@CA_Bledsoe) October 19, 2020

I love it he is so funny but I love his enthusiasm he is amazing and miss Ivanka you and your siblings are so loving with your father it's very warming and loving I see it when he talk about you all I think you could carry on I would love to see this run continue 💓🇺🇸 — Lisa Macrina (@MacrinaLisa) October 19, 2020

Following Ivanka’s tweet, Keith posted a follow-up video showing her disgust at accidentally becoming a “MAGA icon”. In her later video, she also included a photo of Joe Biden to really make it clear who she supports. Speaking to Buzz Feed later, she said that she did not want to be MAGA star and was just trying to make people laugh. Millions of Americans are gearing for what is being called as the election for "America's soul" with President Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden pulling all stops to gain voters.

