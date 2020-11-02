Trump Tweets In Support Of People 'harassing' Biden's Campaign Bus; FBI Launches Probe

The United States President Donald Trump on November 1 took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of what appears to be harassment of his rival Joe Biden's campaign bus. The Republican leader shared the video with a caption, "I Love Texas" as it showed multiple vehicles with Trump flags surrounding one of Biden's campaign buses and allegedly trying to slow it down. Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden criticised the alleged harassment and slammed Trump for supporting it.

During one of his rallies in Philadelphia, Biden told the crowd, "We've never had anything like this -- at least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing." Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed on Sunday that it is investigating the incident without revealing any details.

'These patriots did nothing wrong'

Trump on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to share a screengrab of the FBI statement, where he wrote that the people, whom he described as "patriots", did nothing wrong in his opinion. Trump further added that the FBI and the Justice Department "should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA" instead.

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

As per reports, the bus was carrying state Congressional candidate Wendy Davis and neither Biden nor Harris were on board when the incident occurred. The bus reportedly stopped its journey and Davis had to cancel her scheduled rallies keeping in mind the security of the officials. In other videos posted on social media, one of the cars with flags supporting Trump can be seen colliding with sn SUV following the bus.

The people of the United States will cast their final votes on Tuesday, November 3, which will decide who sits on the highest chair of the country for the next four years. Several exit polls have predicted Biden's victory in the election, however, Trump cannot be ruled out of the race because of his 2016 record that saw him win the poll despite surveys projecting him as loser.

