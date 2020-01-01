The Debate
US Elections: 'Worst Idea For A Campaign,' Scott Adams Mocks Bloomberg's Open-office Plan

US News

Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert comic strips sneered at Bloomberg CEO, Mike Bloomberg's new "open-office plan" for the White House calling it "the worst idea."

US Elections

On Wednesday, Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strips sneered at Bloomberg CEO, Mike Bloomberg's new "open-office plan" for the White House, calling it "the worst idea for a campaign." Mike Bloomberg who is the Democratic Party's candidate in the primaries for the US 2020 elections, had earlier tweeted out his idea of converting the East room of the White House into an open room if he becomes the next US President along with a representative photo of the same. "I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team," said Mike who has also been a three-time Mayor of New York City. Scott Adams while taking a jibe at the former mayor tweeted:

Twitter pokes fun at the former Mayor

Adams not only called Mike's idea "mayor level game" but also called his choice of photo "the worst visual image". Adams' tweet blew up with people from across the US joining in to poke fun at the Democratic candidate. While some reactions stemmed out of constructive criticism of the former New York City Mayor's open-office plan, others were just plain insults. Some even asked Mike to "audition for a real-estate company," following his "creative" new design of the White House. 

