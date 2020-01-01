US Elections: 'Worst Idea For A Campaign,' Scott Adams Mocks Bloomberg's Open-office Plan

On Wednesday, Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strips sneered at Bloomberg CEO, Mike Bloomberg's new "open-office plan" for the White House, calling it "the worst idea for a campaign." Mike Bloomberg who is the Democratic Party's candidate in the primaries for the US 2020 elections, had earlier tweeted out his idea of converting the East room of the White House into an open room if he becomes the next US President along with a representative photo of the same. "I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team," said Mike who has also been a three-time Mayor of New York City. Scott Adams while taking a jibe at the former mayor tweeted:

This might be the worst idea of the 2020 campaign, from any candidate, and it is combined with the worst visual image and a boring tweet. This is mayor-level game. https://t.co/KcLk0CoWmz — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 31, 2019

Read: Michael Bloomberg's Presidential campaign used prison workers: Report

Twitter pokes fun at the former Mayor

Adams not only called Mike's idea "mayor level game" but also called his choice of photo "the worst visual image". Adams' tweet blew up with people from across the US joining in to poke fun at the Democratic candidate. While some reactions stemmed out of constructive criticism of the former New York City Mayor's open-office plan, others were just plain insults. Some even asked Mike to "audition for a real-estate company," following his "creative" new design of the White House.

Read: Sanders, Bloomberg test different paths to a California win

Nobody wants their boss watching them all day long. Micromanagement nightmare and actually makes your team think you trust them LESS. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) December 31, 2019

When I'm president I'm making the Oval Office a giant walk-in closet! pic.twitter.com/28sNec0rui — Erica 🦄 (@ZiaErica) December 31, 2019

Mike Bloomberg is auditioning to be a mid-level manager of

a real estate company. Does WeWork have an opening? Hire this man. He has a calling. https://t.co/8rr9lJqkGN — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) December 30, 2019

Read: Bloomberg plans to reduce carbon emissions by 50% in 10 years

Read: Bloomberg: US would benefit from more, not fewer, immigrants