US Elites, President Biden's Family 'helping China Win', New Book Claims: Report

Peter Schweizer's new book - Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win - has gotten a lot of attention a week after its release, and currently holds the number one position on the New York Times bestseller list. Schweizer, the president of the independent Government Accountability Institute and a prominent contributor to the American far-right Breitbart News Network, has labelled the disclosures in his book as the "scariest" of his long career uncovering corruption, according to Breitbart.

In the book, several famous American politicians and business tycoons, including members of US President Joe Biden and ex-US President George Bush's families, are accused of enriching themselves by promoting China's interests. According to NYT, US Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative Elise Stefanik have already asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to look into the allegations in the book about US President Joe Biden's family members' business dealings with "individuals with direct ties to the highest levels of China’s spy apparatus."

Family members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those listed in Schweizer's book owing to their contacts with China. Furthermore, the New York Times claimed in its report that Silicon Valley elites, blinded by their desire, are assisting Communist China in achieving their ultimate goal - 'Technology dominance' - over the West.

Science and technology a national weapon: Xi Jinping

It is worth noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has earlier stated that science and technology is a national weapon. "We should seize the commanding heights of technological competition and future development," NYT quoted the Chinese president as saying and reported that Beijing has devised "civilian-military fusion" to achieve this goal, which means that any technological advancement in the civilian sector must be brought immediately to the military domain. Moreover, they've successfully courted and enticed a number of influential figures in America's IT industry to play along readily, if not enthusiastically.

As per the NYT report, a collaboration between American IT firms and Chinese military-affiliated research laboratories has huge consequences for the USA's national security, reportedly. China possesses significantly more data than the United States, owing to the fact that Chinese customers are more internet-connected, and also because the Chinese government collects significantly more data than Western governments, the report added.

(With agency inputs, Image: @PeterSchweizer/Twitter)