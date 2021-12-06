US Embassy In Tokyo Issues Warning To Americans On Possible Racial Profiling By Japan

Foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling events upon arrival in the country, according to the US Embassy in Tokyo. It was announced by the United States Embassy that Japanese police are stopping the foreigners and searching them in alleged racial profiling situations, as per the reports of Bloomberg. A number of people were arrested, interrogated, and searched.

A tweet was posted by the US Embassy, stating that the US citizens should keep their proof of immigration with them at all times and request consular communication if they are detained. The embassy's warning came just days after Japan closed its gates to foreigners due to the Omicron variant's threat. According to Bloomberg, when contacted about the warning, the Prime Minister's Office did not respond promptly.

90% of respondents in a Japanese poll said they support border restrictions

While foreigners with residence status in Japan are allowed to re-enter the country, foreign visitors, businesses and students are barred from entering the nation due to the country's existing COVID-19 regulations, according to Bloomberg. Nearly 90% of respondents in a Japanese poll reportedly said that they support border restrictions. The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has decreased marginally this year to 2.8 million.

On the other hand, U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan announced that from December 6, all flight passengers from Japan must produce a negative COVID-19 test, done no more than 24 hours prior to the travel. Any passengers, including Americans, who do not have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19, will be denied boarding. Travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, must still take a test before flying to the United States.

Japan has implemented a series of heightened travel restrictions

In reaction to the development of the Omicron variant, Japan implemented a series of heightened travel restrictions and quarantine measures from November 29. While some of these measures have been partially restored, such as a halt in airline ticket sales for people flying to Japan, Americans contemplating a trip to Japan were advised by U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan to check with Japanese government sources for the latest information.

Japanese citizens with re-entry permission are allowed to return to the country, but they must adhere to stringent testing regulations upon entry.

Image: AP