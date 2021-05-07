US Envoy Daniel Smith Says America Stands With India, Pledges Support Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Marking the first address since acquiring the role of Chargé D’Affaires at the US Embassy in India, Daniel B. Smith on May 7 said he will advance US President Joe Biden’s objective of strengthening the bilateral relations between both the countries. Noting the crippling second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Smith also reiterated that the US ‘stands with India’ to showcase solidarity. He said US President “attaches great importance” to the US-India relationship and added that he is ‘looking forward' to working collaboratively with India.

Daniel B. Smith on May 3 was appointed as US Charge d'Affaires to India and said that he is ‘ready to work’. On Friday, he also said that the American government is working “around the clock” in order to provide “life-saving” assistance to India to assist the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Smith said on Friday, “Namaste. My name is Daniel Smith and I’m the new Chargé D’Affaires at the US Embassy in India. I’m here to advance US President Biden’s objective of strengthening the US-India partnership. The President attaches great importance to this relationship and I look forward to working towards even closer cooperation between our governments and people.”

“This is a challenging time for people in India. The COVID-19 virus has touched the lives of many. The United States government is working around the clock to provide life-saving assistance to India as we combat the virus together. The American people and American companies stand with India. AS President Biden has said, India was there for us, and we will be there for them. Thank you and I look forward to working with you,” he added.

Welcome to Mission India, Chargé D’Affaires Daniel B. Smith! He joins us in continued support of the #USIndia partnership. The United States stands with India as we work together to combat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1ShOFv4XlP — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 7, 2021

Daniel Smith’s previous works

He was the former US acting Secretary of State and in 2018, he took the role as the director of the Foreign Service Institute. Prior to this, Smith has also been the Career Ambassador in the United States and in 2014, he was Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research. In 2010, the present US envoy to India was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (Greece). Smith entered the US government in 2007 as Executive Secretary.

Earlier, Smith had previously also noted the "difficult times" that India is currently facing with the resurgence of COVID-19 and shortage of medical supplies but also pledged to help the nation as New Delhi assisted Washington. Smith's maiden remarks on Twitter after taking over the position came as United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) sixth emergency shipment in six days landed in India on May 5.

The American people continue to deliver life-saving assistance to India, with the 6th flight of emergency relief in 6 days! This shipment includes a climate-friendly oxygen generation unit which can turn air into oxygen. Thanks to the people of California! #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/b6conyzovH — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 5, 2021

Namaste, I'm Dan Smith, the new Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. These are difficult times, but I'm ready to get to work in support of the #USIndia partnership. Just as India helped the U.S., the U.S. will stand with India. I look forward to working with you all. — Chargé D’Affaires Daniel B. Smith (@USAmbIndia) May 3, 2021

Image credits: @USAndIndia/Twitter