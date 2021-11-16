US Envoy Meets Russian Counterpart In Moscow, Discusses 'shared Interests' In Afghanistan

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met Special Presidential Representative Zamir Kabulov and Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov in Moscow. During the meeting, the diplomats from both sides discussed "shared interests in Afghanistan". Taking to Twitter, Thomas West informed about the meeting with Russian diplomats Kabulov and Vendiktov.

During the meeting, the diplomats also highlighted the need for the Taliban to work for international community commitments. In the tweet, Thomas West said, “Met today in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and need for Taliban to fulfill commitments to the international community.” Since taking office of the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, this was the visit of Thomas West to Moscow. According to ANI, Zamir Kabulov on Monday, 15 November, informed that he discussed Afghanistan settlement issues with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

Troika Plus meeting between Russia, US, Pakistan and China

The meeting between US and Russian diplomats comes after the Troika Plus hosted by Islamabad, which consisted of representatives from Russia, China, the US and Pakistan. During the meeting, the four sides discussed the Afghanistan situation. The four sides raised concern over the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed “unwavering support” for the people of Afghanistan, as per the joint statement released by the US State Department statement. The countries called on the Taliban to work with Afghans in order to form an inclusive and representative government that gives equal rights to women and girls in all aspects of society.

During the meeting, the participating countries in the Troika plus meeting agreed to continue engagement with the Taliban to implement “moderate and prudent policies” which would help in achieving stable Afghanistan. As per the joint statement, the four countries during the meeting stressed the need for access to education for women and girls at all levels in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban for ramping up the efforts in providing equal access to education to everyone in the country. They expressed concern over the economic collapse and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation, as per the joint statement. The four countries condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to cut ties with all international terrorist groups.

Image: Twitter/US4AfghanPeace/AP