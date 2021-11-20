US Envoy Robert Malley Says Time For Salvaging Iran Nuclear Deal Is Running Out

With Iran boosting its highly enriched uranium stockpile, the US envoy for the country, Robert Malley thinks that Tehran is nearing the point of no return for salvaging a nuclear deal, as per Arab News reports. The International Atomic Energy Agency announced this week that Iran had raised its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, just days ahead of talks with international powers in Vienna on November 29. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is the agreement on nuclear deal in Iran has been on pause since then-President Donald Trump abandoned the agreement in 2018.

Robert Malley, on Friday at the Manama Dialogue 2021 stated that the time will come when it would be impossible to go back to that JCPOA if Iran continues with their advancements, reported Arab News. The US envoy also stated that Iran's advances are causing worry across the region and everyone agree the time for a return to the JCPOA is running out.

US and Gulf allies accuse Iran on Wednesday of provoking a nuclear catastrophe

With its ballistic missile programme and support for armed militias, the US and its Gulf Arab allies accused Iran on Wednesday of provoking a nuclear catastrophe and destabilising the region. Malley stated that they all want to prevent that crisis that would be ignited if Iran continues on its current course. According to Arab News, he further stated that unfortunately, they are not moving in the right direction. However, he also said that they will wait and see what happens, promising that President Joe Biden will honour a resurrected agreement.

Malley also remarked that their obvious aim is to stay with the deal because they don't want a nuclear disaster. Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, on the other hand, stated that the US government, which is responsible for the current situation after withdrawing from the nuclear deal, is attempting to precipitate another crisis, according to Arab News.

Yair Lapid informed Malley that Iran has no plans to return to the agreement

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met with Robert Malley on Monday stated that Iran is only attempting to buy time with nuclear negotiations until the subject of rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal becomes irrelevant, according to Times of Israel. Lapid also informed Malley that Iran has no plans to return to the agreement.

Image: AP