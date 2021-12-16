US: Eric Trump Claims His Family Wasn't 'smart Enough To Collude With Russia'

Eric Trump has denied his family's alleged ties to Russia, claiming that Trumps were not "smart enough to collude with Moscow" when his father was the President of the United States. Speaking with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on his Uncut podcast, former President Donald Trump's son claimed that they were worried about how to persuade Americans to vote for his father over more experienced rival candidates, Business Insider reported. Eric also spoke about the Russia investigation, in which Special Counsel Robert Mueller discovered substantial interactions between the Trump campaign and Russian government-linked individuals.

However, Mueller could not provide enough evidence of the two sides trying to sway the election in the former President's favour. "We weren't smart enough to collude with Russia. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. We had didn't know what a delegate was," Eric added. During the conversation, Eric also joked about his lack of political experience. "I recall walking up to a caucus in Iowa and asking a staffer what a caucus is? Because I had absolutely no idea What I was supposed to do there," he was quoted by Business Insider as saying.

Eric, who serves as Trump Organization's executive vice president, has so far maintained that he does not wish to enter politics. However, his wife, Lara, considered running for a US Senate seat in North Carolina in 2022 but later backed out of plans. Eric allegedly informed golf writer James Dodson in 2014 that Russia has "always" funded the family's golf resorts. Speaking to a Boston radio station, Dodson claimed that he met former President Donald Trump and his son three years ago when he was invited to play golf at their Trump National Charlotte course, as reported by Independent.

It should be mentioned here that Donald Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He ran as a Republican in the 2016 presidential election and defeated Democratic contender Hillary Clinton in an upset victory, despite losing the popular vote. However, Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but the former refused to concede. He falsely claimed that there was extensive electoral fraud and even tried to overturn the results by putting pressure on government authorities.

Image: AP