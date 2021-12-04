US, EU Have Same Approach Against China's Aggression In Indo-Pacific Region: US Official

The approach of the United States (US) and European Union (EU) is "increasingly convergent" in countering China's growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in a statement during an online event on Friday.

The assertions came during Sherman hosted European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary-General Stefano Sannino in Washington on December 3 to discuss a string of talks, including Beijing's human rights violations, and review their respective Indo-Pacific engagement and strategies. In a joint statement released after the meeting, both the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to work together and with partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive, based on the rule of law and democratic values, and contributes to the stability, security, and sustainable development of the region.

"We see our approach and the EU's approach to the People's Republic of China (PRC) as complementary and increasingly convergent and aligned," Sherman said during the event, as per Kyodo News.

In support of the multilateral rules-based frameworks, the diplomats also emphasised that the US and EU shared strategic interest in strengthening cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific on the basis of shared values and interests. "Both sides also reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality and supporting a strong and independent ASEAN," the joint statement added.

Glad to host @SanninoEU today to discuss the Indo-Pacific. On almost every priority issue for U.S.-EU cooperation, working closely with our Indo-Pacific partners will be key. We welcome the EU’s greater engagement in the region. https://t.co/tOzoOxFfPj pic.twitter.com/DHu5kXJkR1 — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) December 3, 2021

"China is challenging": Stefano Sannino

Speaking alongside Sherman during the event, EEAS Chief Sannino recognised the importance of China in the world, adding, "but at the same time we are not shying away when China is challenging...when it is not playing by rules," Kyodo News reported. Emphasising the US' and the bloc's shared interest in security, stability, and predictability in the region, including regarding freedom of navigation, the diplomats also reconfirmed their interest in stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and both sides noted a shared interest in deepening cooperation with Taiwan consistent with their respective “one-China” policies, the statement said.

The meeting comes hot on the heels of escalating aggression of China against Taiwan and violations of human rights in the mainland. It is pertinent to mention that tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. On the other hand, US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles.

(Image: @WendySherman_Twitter/AP)