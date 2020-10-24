US, European Union launch new bilateral talks to discuss China related issues

The United States and European Union on October 23 launched a new bilateral dialogue on China. The new bilateral talks were among the “many issues of common interests”, which were deliberated upon during the telephonic conversation between US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borell. Inked between European External Action Service and the US Department of State on China, the new pact would serve as a dedicated forum for experts to discuss the full range of issues related to China.

Today my counterpart at the European Union, @JosepBorrellF, and I launched the first U.S.-EU Dialogue on China. Glad to have this forum as a dedicated space to discuss the full range of the challenges Beijing poses to our mutual interests and values. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 23, 2020

Discuss other key issues

They also discussed various other issues in the context of their "transatlantic partnership", the official statement published stated. Both the diplomats assessed the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and urged the immediate cessation of hostilities and respect for the agreed ceasefire. In addition, they also discussed the political crisis in Belarus and reiterated their strong support for the independence and sovereignty of the country.

Spoke with @SecPompeo. We agreed to launch bilateral Dialogue between @eu_eeas & @StateDept on China related issues. We also discussed #NagornoKarabakh where respect of ceasefire remains crucial, as well as situation in Belarus where we call authorities to engage in dialogue. pic.twitter.com/T0dxAdxJ8A — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 23, 2020

“Secretary Pompeo and High Representative Borrell agreed to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on themes including human rights, security, and multilateralism. The next high-level meeting between the Deputy Secretary of State and European External Action Service Secretary-General will be held in mid-November 2020,” the statement concluded.

China-US war of word continues

Earlier this month, China said that the United States should stop "unprovoked" accusations and attacks on the country after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Beijing of creating political tensions in the East China Sea, South China Sea, and at the Himalayan border with India. The Chinese embassy in Japan accused Pompeo of repeatedly fabricating lies about China and "maliciously creating political confrontation", saying his attempts are unpopular and will not succeed.

Pompeo during an exclusive interview with Japanese media said that the world has long faced threats from China and blamed it for issues such as cybersecurity, tensions in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and also the Sino-Indian border stand-off. The Chinese embassy further urged the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, and treat its relations with China in a constructive manner.

