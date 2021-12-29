US: Ex-Surgeon General Criticises CDC Recommendation To Decrease COVID Quarantine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation allowing some patients infected with the coronavirus to be released from quarantine after only five days has been met with criticism. Among those criticising the move was Jerome Adams, a former US Surgeon General. Adams advised against adopting recent COVID-19 recommendations stating that he never imagined that he would have to counsel others not to take CDC's advice.

On Twitter, he shared a number of Tweets criticising the CDC stating that people should try to get an antibody test and confirm it's negative before exiting isolation and quarantine, no matter what the CDC says. In another Tweet, he stated that he adored the CDC and grew up wanting to work there and added that he never imagined the day would arrive when he would counsel people not to follow their advice. To those who are defending the CDC guideline, he stated that they will not bring their unvaccinated child under the age of five to a gathering where people tested positive five days earlier.

I love the CDC. Grew up wanting to work there and have been one of their most ardent defenders.



I never dreamed the day would come when I would advise people NOT to follow their guidance. Breaks my ❤️



But ask any of them. They wouldn’t even follow it for their own family. https://t.co/qm1yD4U7pR — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) December 28, 2021

Regardless of what CDC says, you really should try to obtain an antigen test (I know- easier said than done) and confirm it’s negative prior to leaving isolation and quarantine.



There’s not a scientist or doctor I’ve met yet who wouldn’t do this for themselves/ their family. https://t.co/dwq0YNZmbh — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) December 28, 2021

To put a finer point on it, anyone defending this new guidance should be asked directly, would you let your unvaxxed under 5 year old or immune compromised relative attend a gathering where people who tested positive 5 days ago- but wore cloth masks- were in close proximity. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) December 28, 2021

'People should continue to wear masks around others'

Jerome's statements come after the CDC cut its recommended isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic from 10 days to five days. The CDC added that people should continue to wear masks around others for five days after being released from isolation. According to s report by Hill, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that the decision was based on scientific evidence indicating the majority of virus transmission happens early in the illness's course.

However, Dr Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, indicated that the decision was made to get people back to work. Fauci stated that they expect COVID cases to rise due to the new variant Omicron. He also said that the things they want to be careful of are that they don't have so many people out, according to a report by CNN. He further stated that if someone is asymptotic and contaminated, they should get back to work, especially those with critical jobs

(Image: AP)