US Expert Fauci Apologises For Doubting UK's Vaccine Approval, Cites 'misunderstanding'

Top American infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, on December 3, apologised for casting doubt on the rigour of the British regulators who approved Pfizer Inc. vaccine against COVID-19 and said that he had “faith” in quality of their work. On December 2, UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus. The approval has not only given hope to the millions of Britons who are battling strict restrictions but also to country’s economy who has been pushed to the brink by the pandemic.

Fauci apologises for doubting UK

Speaking to Fox News on November 3, the American health expert had accused the British regulators of not scrutinizing the data carefully enough and having waved the vaccine through. However later in the day, speaking to BBC, Fauci asserted that his earlier comments had come out wrong. Calling it as a “misunderstanding” , he admitted that he was “sorry” for the confusion caused. Adding further, he said that he did have “great faith” in both scientific community and regulatory community of the UK.

Clarifying further, he said that he did not mean to imply that there had been any sloppiness in the British regulatory process, although it came out that way. Dr Fauci said that the point he was trying to make was that had it been America, the same speed and same way of regulation would not have sufficed owing to widespread vaccine skepticism.

UK regulators defend approval

The Pfizer/BioNTech is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade. The UK has defended its approval process and said the jab is safe and effective. Dr June Raine, the head of the UK medicines regulator, on December 2 said that "no corners had been cut" in vetting the jab. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reviewed preliminary data on the vaccine trials dating back to June.

